Lake Charles man accused of sexual battery

A Lake Charles man is accused of sexual battery, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park in Lake Charles in reference to a complaint against 50-year-old Terry J. Goodeaux who is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with two 7-year-old girls.

After further investigation, authorities say Goodeaux was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of sexual battery.

Bond in the case is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.