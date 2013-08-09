Charges reduced against man accused in June stabbing death

The charges against a man accused in a June stabbing death have been reduced by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury.

Michael Brown, 54, is accused in the deadly stabbing of 42-year-old Gregory Bryant.

It happened at a Lake Charles mobile home in the early hours of June 22.

According to the indictment, Brown now faces a charge of manslaughter instead of second-degree murder.

His bond stands at $1.5 million.

Sheriff's officials investigating said the stabbing stemmed from an argument the two men had at a nightclub earlier.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.