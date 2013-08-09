Sulphur woman accused of stealing from employer

A Sulphur woman is accused of stealing from her employer, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Thursday, detectives were contacted by the owner of a Sulphur grocery store regarding an allegation of an employee stealing from the company.

Authorities said 32-year-old Melinda A. Istre is accused of stealing over $500 from the store's cash register. The alleged thefts happened over a period of two months.

"When questioned by deputies, Istre confirmed the allegations," a release states.

Istre was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on theft over $500.

Bond in the case was set at $25,000.

