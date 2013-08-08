Beauregard Parish School Board joins education cooperative group

It was a big night for education in Beauregard Parish.

The school board voted Thursday to join forces with other school boards across the state as part of the District Cooperative of Louisiana, but not without some discussion first.

Officials said the move will make tax dollars go farther by allowing the district to buy school supplies in bulk.

According to officials, it will also help the district deal with the new common core state standards.



It's a one-year deal and board members want to look at how much money is actually saved at the end of the year. Then they will decide if they will pay and sign on for another year.

"It will save money for the taxpayers, and by the parishes coming together, hopefully, we'll get better prices on our products," said Russell Havens, District 1 board member.

Board members, however, said they will still make decisions as a parish.

The cooperative started in early July and already has more than 50 participating districts.

Also, the board on Thursday approved one-time bonuses for teachers and administrators. They will get the money in October.

