Residents seek relief at cooling centers

As the scorching temperatures continue, many parish residents without air-conditioning are looking for relief.

Local resident, Lori Rose, spent some time at a cooling center with her three children this week.

"We'd probably be sick or in the hospital right now if we didn't stop in. We made our rounds stopping at fast food places for water and shade, but that wasn't cutting it," said Lori.



The CCOA is just one of eight cooling centers that have been setup throughout the parish.

The CCOA has partnered with Entergy to open the cooling centers and provide bottled water at all locations.

Jacqueline Green, executive director, said, "Sometimes, folks may not have A/C in their car, or for some reason, they may not have A/C in their homes. We just want to give them a place to get out of the heat. Before any illness or sickness occurs."

The cooling centers are free of charge and open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday to everyone who needs relief from the heat.

