Fort Polk man sentenced in federal court on sex abuse charge

A Fort Polk man has been sentenced in federal court for sexual abuse of a minor.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, 19-year-old Satonius Gaines was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi to serve 18 months in prison with five years of supervised release for sexual abuse of a minor.

Finley said according to evidence presented at the guilty plea, Gaines admitted that on July 22, 2012, he engaged in oral sex with a 13-year-old minor on the Fort Polk military base.

Finley said Gaines pleaded guilty in the case in May.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI investigated the case.

The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy.

