LC man sentenced to 20 years on child pornography charges

A Lake Charles man was sentenced Thursday in federal court on child pornography charges.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, 35-year-old David Shelton was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi to serve 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for receiving child pornography.

Finley said according to the evidence presented at the guilty plea and sentencing, authorities detected the defendant using the E-Mule file sharing program to download child pornography.

"A search of his home was conducted July 12, 2012. Federal agents discovered approximately 80 movies and 1,292 images of child pornography that had been downloaded by the defendant to his computer. Most of the images were of children about 9 years of age. Some of the images were sadistic prepubescent child pornography. Shelton pleaded guilty on April 11, 2013," Finley said in the release.

"The individual in this case used his computer to download images of abused children," Finley said. "His actions contributed to a worldwide trade of such material. Our office will not stop prosecuting those who download images and videos depicting abuse of children. This case should send a clear message that there are serious consequences for this type of criminal activity."

"Child pornography distributors enable the re-victimization of innocent children who have already experienced horrific abuse," said Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Raymond R. Parmer Jr. "These predators do severe damage to our society, and HSI will continue to investigate and seek prosecution wherever these criminals may be found."

Homeland Security Investigations and the Lake Charles Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker prosecuted the case.

