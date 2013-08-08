Welsh officials agree to lift town’s pit bull ban

There's a change of heart when it comes to pit bulls in Welsh.

Officials there have agreed to lift the town's pit bull ban.

They are replacing it with a revised ordinance that puts more emphasis on a dog's actions.

Authorities said the change will put more responsibility on the actions of the dog and not the specific breed if they bite or attack someone.

In Welsh, it will be unlawful to own a dog deemed dangerous or vicious.

The law also says that dangerous dogs must be kept quarantined for 10 days to ensure they do not have rabies.

