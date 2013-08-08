Local man sings National Anthem at Astros/Red Sox game - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur man sings National Anthem at Astros/Red Sox game

Monty Jones, the minister of music at Maplewood First Baptist Church in Sulphur, sang the National Anthem at the Astros/Red Sox Baseball game in Houston on Wednesday night.

It's a tradition he started 10 years ago. He has been invited to sing the Star-Spangled Banner at several Astros baseball and Rockets basketball games.

Jones said finding the correct key is a big part of it. He said another challenge is the one second delay in the stadium. But once you start, you keep doing, he said.

Jones' biggest thrill came at the start of the 2006 baseball season. Former President Bush and his wife, Barbara, were there on the field and told him he did a good job.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

