Baby gets put up for sale by woman's boyfriend

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The town of Welsh changes course when it comes to pit bulls. We'll tell you what dog owners need to know about a revised ordinance regarding their pets.

Also today, you can find a lot of things on Craig's List, but one man is accused of posting ads to sell another woman's baby! Reportedly, he felt the two month old got in the way of a romantic relationship with the mother! Wow!

Plus, just how exciting is your bucket list? Well, one 106-year-old can probably put a lot of those lists to shame. You see, she's flying high with a hot air balloon ride.

In weather, Ben says we have to get thru one more day of very hot weather before we can look forward to the possibility of rain. He says the heat index will reach 102 to 105 later in the day. Things could be changing for our weekend though. Check out what's happening in Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

