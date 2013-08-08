'Tuesdays with Morrie' opens in September

In September, Eunice Players Theatre will open the show "Tuesdays with Morrie."

Rehearsals are underway for the second show of the theatre's 44th season. The story is based on the best-selling book about the author's true story of his relationship with his college professor.

The two-man show stars Vincent Barras as professor Morrie Schwartz and Wesley Saunders as the journalist Mitch Albom.

"Tuesdays with Morrie" opens with a Sunday Matinee September 8 at 2 p.m. and runs from September 10-14, closing with a Sunday Matinee September 15.

Individual tickets may be purchased starting August 26. For ticket information, call David's Hair Salon at 546-0163 or Turning Point at 457-2156.

