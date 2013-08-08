Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office warns business owners of scam - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Vernon authorities warn business owners about scam

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is advising residents and business owners to be cautious of individuals offering advertising or credit card machine services.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, their office has recently been contacted regarding persons operating within the parish offering to prepare specialized marketing items and credit card machine contracts for business owners. 

Before entering into any type of contract, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft advises business owners to ask for a copy of the individual's occupational license that should have been received from the parish.

Craft also recommends asking for credible references and business cards, and suggests doing some research on the business.

The Sheriff's Office has received reports that individuals operating within the parish present themselves in a persistent manner.

Any business owners who have recently been approached by these types of companies and wish to verify the authenticity of the company can contact the Greater Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce at 337-238-0349 or the Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311.

Sheriff's Office authorities say they will pursue criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law on behalf of anyone who is defrauded by these individuals.

