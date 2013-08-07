Inspection stickers peel off vehicles almost instantly

It's another day and another inspection for Elwood Chatman, owner of Chatman's Quick Lube & Auto.

That means it's another car with a sticker that might not stick.

"It's just nothing we can do," said Chatman. "We clean them, and try to do with them what I can, and they still come off."

He said two to three people a day come back for a replacement.

"I hope they change them, because I get tired of people coming back and looking at me all crazy and I can't do anything," said Chatman.

Although it might not seem like a big deal, motorists must pay to replace stickers that fall off.

If a sticker is not replaced, motorists could get pulled over and fined.

But what makes these stickers not stick?

Chatman said different glue is used, which isn't compatible with the heat.

"They told me to go ahead and put some packing tape on it and that's what I did," said Williams.

"I figure six out of 10 before the years up will be peeled off," said Chatman.

Chatman said he got in even newer stickers last week and is still waiting to see if they stick.

Stephen Campbell, the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles for the state, said officials contacted the manufacturer, but haven't tracked down the exact problem.

Campbell also said motorists will not get tickets for stickers peeling off.

