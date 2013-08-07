CPSB to open professional development teaching lab

The Calcasieu Parish School System is opening the Teaching Lab at Oak Park Middle School, this Friday.

The Teaching Lab will provide additional professional development opportunities for teachers.

The lab is compromised of two model classrooms that will demonstrate methods and skills for success in the modern classroom. It also includes a large meeting space equipped with a professional library and state-of-the-art presentation tools.

Invited guests can observe workshops demonstrating technology connections and changes in lesson design aligning to Common Core State Standards. Mayor Randy Roach and various community leaders will be in attendance.

The grand opening is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

