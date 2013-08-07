Houston man pleads guilty to drug charges stemming from Calcasieu arrest

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
A Houston man has pleaded
guilty to meth possession and distribution charges stemming from an arrest in
Calcasieu, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley.
Finley said 43-year-old Ricky
Martinez pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi.
Finley said according to
evidence presented at the guilty plea, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy
stopped Martinez on Feb. 13, 2012 for speeding north of Lake Charles.
"The deputy asked Martinez to
step out of the vehicle and saw he had an open beer. The deputy searched
Martinez and found $10,540. After searching the vehicle, the deputy found 10
plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, a baggie containing a
cutting agent, and a digital scale. The DEA Regional Laboratory in Dallas later
confirmed the 10 baggies contained a total of 265.8 grams of pure or actual
methamphetamine," the release states.
Finley said Martinez faces up
to 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million and at least five
years of supervised release.
Sentencing in the case is set
Nov. 7.
Finley said Anthony Frederick
"Tony" Giaimis, 48, of Westlake, and Justin W. Brewer, 42, of Houston, were
also charged in the same indictment with Martinez in August 2012.
"A jury found Giaimis guilty
on April 10, 2013 after a three-day trial to three counts related to the case.
He was sentenced Aug. 1, 2013 to 262 months in prison and five years of
supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, 262 months in
prison and four years of supervised release for possessing with intent to
distribute methamphetamine, and 262 months in prison and six years of
supervised release for felony weapon possession. He is serving the prison and
supervised release terms for all three counts concurrently," the release
states.
Brewer was sentenced on July
25, 2013 to 60 months in prison and five years of supervised release for
possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He
pleaded guilty on April 8, 2013.
The Westlake Police
Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police Department,
FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Combined Anti-drug Team (CAT) Task Force, and the
Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph T. Mickel is prosecuting the case.
