Houston man pleads guilty to drug charges stemming from Calcasieu arrest

A Houston man has pleaded guilty to meth possession and distribution charges stemming from an arrest in Calcasieu, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley.

Finley said 43-year-old Ricky Martinez pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi.

Finley said according to evidence presented at the guilty plea, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy stopped Martinez on Feb. 13, 2012 for speeding north of Lake Charles.

"The deputy asked Martinez to step out of the vehicle and saw he had an open beer. The deputy searched Martinez and found $10,540. After searching the vehicle, the deputy found 10 plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, a baggie containing a cutting agent, and a digital scale. The DEA Regional Laboratory in Dallas later confirmed the 10 baggies contained a total of 265.8 grams of pure or actual methamphetamine," the release states.

Finley said Martinez faces up to 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million and at least five years of supervised release.

Sentencing in the case is set Nov. 7.

Finley said Anthony Frederick "Tony" Giaimis, 48, of Westlake, and Justin W. Brewer, 42, of Houston, were also charged in the same indictment with Martinez in August 2012.

"A jury found Giaimis guilty on April 10, 2013 after a three-day trial to three counts related to the case. He was sentenced Aug. 1, 2013 to 262 months in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, 262 months in prison and four years of supervised release for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and 262 months in prison and six years of supervised release for felony weapon possession. He is serving the prison and supervised release terms for all three counts concurrently," the release states.

Brewer was sentenced on July 25, 2013 to 60 months in prison and five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty on April 8, 2013.

The Westlake Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Combined Anti-drug Team (CAT) Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph T. Mickel is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.