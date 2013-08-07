Crime Stoppers seeking hit and run suspect

The following is a news release from Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish:

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is seeking public assistance in solving a hit and run case.

Crowley Police are investigating a hit and run accident which occurred on July 29, 2013, at approximately 8 p.m. The incident occurred on the parking lot of the Rice Palace restaurant, located off of Exit 80 in Crowley.

Video shows a white Chevrolet suburban, believed to be a newer model vehicle, backing from a parking space on the east side paring lot of the business. The vehicle is seen backing directly into the victim's vehicle causing moderate damage.

Video also shows an image of a white male, believed to be in his early to mid 30s with a young boy exiting the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this hit & run incident or any other crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.