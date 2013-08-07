Lake Charles couple accused of bank fraud

A Lake Charles couple is accused of bank fraud.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Billy Ray Morris and 40-year-old Yolanda S. Cook are accused in the case.

Authorities said on July 8, detectives were contacted by the fraud investigator of a local bank in reference to numerous counterfeit checks having been deposited by Morris and Cook.

Morris and Cook allegedly deposited several counterfeit checks totaling over $68,000 into three different personal and business accounts at several bank locations between June 8 and 27.

Morris and Cook were arrested Aug. 1 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Cook was booked on two counts of bank fraud and released on a $40,000 bond set by Judge Ron Ware.

Morris was booked on one count of bank fraud and released on a $10,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.