Grandparents support group holds first meeting

Grandparents raising their grandchildren need a lot of support.

That's why a group devoted to area grandparents held its first organizational meeting on Wednesday.

Calcasieu Parish grandparents joined together at the Allen P. August Community Center in Lake Charles.

Organizers said the focus is giving people the opportunity to talk about the issues they face, share ideas and spend time with others who face raising their grandkids.

"There are 11 percent of children being raised by their grandparents. In fact, Louisiana is the third highest for having grandparents raise their grandchildren. We want to try to get them the resources to where they can go to get help. When they grew up and had their children, the way things were taught were something entirely different. It's such a wonderful feeling to know that we're going to be able to help grandparents with the help that they need," said Adele Mart, operations manager for the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Human Services Department.

The meetings are free and sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

For more information, call 721-4020.

