Meth makers claim to be looking for ghosts! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Meth makers claim to be looking for ghosts!

Sonny Clay Hyatt, Thomas Glenn Imler Jr., Eric John Schmidt (Source: WBTV) Sonny Clay Hyatt, Thomas Glenn Imler Jr., Eric John Schmidt (Source: WBTV)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

More and more grandparents are having to raise their grandchildren, so today they got a little support from a special seminar in Lake Charles. We'll take a look at how their issues with parenting the second time around are being met.

Also today, a recent fight on a school bus in Florida points to a growing problem of bullying on board. We'll take a look at what some school districts are doing to ensure school bus safety.

Making meth proves to be a spooky situation for a trio of men. They were found out in the woods …telling police they were just looking for ghosts! Check it out HERE.

Plus, the worldwide shark population is at an all time low. Yet, there's been a new rash of shark sightings. We'll take a look at why.

In weather, Ben says highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 90s with heat index values making it feel like 105 to 107 degrees! However, there may be light at the end of the tunnel – actually rain at the end of the week. Find out what our weekend will bring during Ben's live, local forecast at noon. In the meantime, cooling stations have opened in our area. We'll tell you about them at noon, and you can access the information HERE as well.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

