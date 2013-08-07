Sulphur man accused of being in possession of meth at casino

A Sulphur man is accused of being in possession of methamphetamines at a local casino, according to a news release from the Westlake Police Department.

Cody Derouche, 27, was booked on charges of possession of CDS schedule II, possession of CDS schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple trespassing.

Authorities said on Wednesday, officers responded to a casino in reference to a subject that was trespassing. Authorities said the subject had been previously banned from the location.

"After making contact and placing the subject under arrest for trespassing, officers discovered approximately 4.3 grams of methamphetamine in Derouche's possession," the release states.

Authorities said Derouche was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.