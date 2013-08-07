Lafayette teen falls to death from Ala. condominium balcony

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in coastal Alabama say a 17-year-old boy has fallen to his death from a condominium balcony.

Orange Beach Assistant Police Chief Greg Duck tells WKRG-TV (http://bit.ly/13LgSK8 ) that an unidentified teen who was visiting from Lafayette, La. was found lying in the parking lot of the Tidewater condominium complex Tuesday morning.

Duck says the teen was airlifted to a hospital in Pensacola and later died. Authorities say the teen's parents were asleep at the time of the incident and didn't realize he had gone outside.

Duck says investigators probed the balcony the teen fell from and didn't find any structural deficiencies.

This summer, at least two people have plunged from balconies in Orange Beach and one fell from a balcony in Gulf Shores.

Information from: WKRG-TV, http://www.wkrg.com/

