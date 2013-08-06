New Orleans Pelicans announce their 2013-14 regular season schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their schedule for the 2013-14 regular season.

New Orleans is scheduled to appear on national television six times this season. ESPN will broadcast the Pelicans' home matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Feb. 7, as well as consecutive road games versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Feb. 28. The Pelicans will be featured on NBA TV both times they travel to play the Sacramento Kings (Dec. 23 and Mar. 3), along with another road contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 20) at 4:00 p.m.

All home games will tip off at 7:00 p.m., with the exception of Sunday home games beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Jan. 26 vs. Orlando, Mar. 9 vs. Denver, Mar. 16 vs. Boston) and the matchup on Friday, Feb. 7 against Minnesota tipping off at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Full schedule:

Oct. 30 Indiana, 8 p.m.

Nov. 1 at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2 Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Nov. 5 Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Nov. 8 L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Nov. 12 at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Utah, 9 p.m.

Nov. 16 Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Nov. 20 Utah, 8 p.m.

Nov. 22 Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Nov. 25 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 Golden State, 8 p.m.

Nov. 29 at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Dec. 1 at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4 Dallas, 8 p.m.

Dec. 6 Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Dec. 11 Detroit, 8 p.m.

Dec. 13 Memphis, 8 p.m.

Dec. 15 at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 18 at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dec. 23 at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Dec. 27 Denver, 8 p.m.

Dec. 28 at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dec. 30 Portland, 8 p.m.

Jan. 1 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 8 Washington, 8 p.m.

Jan. 10 Dallas, 8 p.m.

Jan. 11 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Jan. 15 Houston, 8 p.m.

Jan. 18 Golden State, 8 p.m.

Jan. 20 at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Jan. 21 Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26 Orlando, 6 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Feb. 1 Chicago, 8 p.m.

Feb. 3 San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Feb. 5 Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Feb. 7 Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Feb. 19 New York, 8 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

March 1 at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

March 3 at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

March 4 at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

March 7 Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

March 9 Denver, 6 p.m.

March 12 Memphis, 8 p.m.

March 14 Portland, 8 p.m.

March 16 Boston, 6 p.m.

March 19 Toronto, 8 p.m.

March 21 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

March 22 Miami, 8 p.m.

March 24 Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

March 26 L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

March 28 Utah, 8 p.m.

March 29 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

March 31 Sacramento, 8 p.m.

April 2 at Denver, 9 p.m.

April 4 at Utah, 9 p.m.

April 6 at Portland, 9 p.m.

April 9 Phoenix, 8 p.m.

April 11 at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

April 12 at Houston, 8 p.m.

April 14 Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

April 16 Houston, 8 p.m.



