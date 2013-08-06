Warden apologizes after trying to cool death row

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The warden of the Louisiana State Penitentiary has apologized to a federal judge for efforts to try to cool death row cells when independent temperature monitoring had been ordered.

Burl Cain, warden at the Angola prison, said Tuesday that he made a mistake when he added temporary awnings on some of the death row cell blocks and tried to soak some of the buildings during temperature data collection.

U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson had ordered the monitoring in advance of the trial for a lawsuit claiming that three condemned killers are forced to live in dangerous heat conditions.

Jackson questioned whether Cain's actions damaged the data collection.

Cain said that wasn't his intention. He said he was trying to determine ways to help lower the heat for inmates.

