GOP La. Rep. Alexander won't seek re-election

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A north Louisiana congressman has decided not to run for re-election.
Republican Rep. Rodney Alexander from Quitman in Louisiana's 5th District issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying partisan posturing has created a standstill in Congress. Alexander says he has decided not to seek re-election so someone else can put forth ideas on how to break the gridlock.
Alexander was a Democrat when he narrowly defeated a Republican for the seat in 2002.
He made a last-minute party switch to the GOP just before the sign-up period for the 2004 race ended. He won that race and was never seriously challenged again.
