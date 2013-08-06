GOP La. Rep. Alexander won't seek re-election

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A north Louisiana congressman has decided not to run for re-election.

Republican Rep. Rodney Alexander from Quitman in Louisiana's 5th District issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying partisan posturing has created a standstill in Congress. Alexander says he has decided not to seek re-election so someone else can put forth ideas on how to break the gridlock.

Alexander was a Democrat when he narrowly defeated a Republican for the seat in 2002.

He made a last-minute party switch to the GOP just before the sign-up period for the 2004 race ended. He won that race and was never seriously challenged again.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.