Anacoco teen killed in Vernon wreck

A teen was killed early Tuesday in a Vernon Parish wreck, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop E.

Brett W. Miller, 19, of Anacoco, died in the accident, which happened on La. 464 near Fal Road, troopers said.

Authorities responded to the crash scene around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers said Miller was driving a 1995 Toyota pickup eastbound on La. 464 when he lost control and exited the right side of the roadway.

"After exiting the right side of the roadway, the vehicle reentered La. 464 and exited the left side before colliding with several trees and overturning," the release states.

Troopers said Miller was not wearing a seatbelt.

Routine toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.