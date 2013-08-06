McNeese Soccer Prepares for 2013 Season - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Soccer prepares for 2013 season

Posted By Jude Richard
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The McNeese soccer team will begin preparations for the 2013 season as they begin pre-season drills on Wednesday.

McNeese returns 15 letterwinners from last year's squad that advanced to the Southland Conference Tournament. The team will be led by seniors Callie Allbright, Johna Germany and Megan Snelling.

Head coach Scooter Savoie welcomes 11 newcomers to the team. Among the new faces will be Hannah Sutherland, Kendall Vardell, Taylor Heaton, Brooke Dusek, Kathryn Danhaueser, Kaylin Peery, Emily Silva, Savannah LaRicci, Jordan Beasley, Kayla Goedicke and Annie Bravenec.

McNeese opens the season with six-straight home games including the season opener against Jacksonville State on August 23. Other key match ups during that stretch include Texas State on Sept. 6 and Louisiana Tech on Sept. 8.

Conference play opens up on the road as McNeese travels to Nicholls on Sept. 20 before returning home for its first conference game against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 22.

McNeese will play host to the Southland Conference Tournament for a second-straight year as the top six seeded teams come to town on Nov. 7-10.

All individual game tickets as well as season tickets are available for purchase online at McNeeseSports.com, in person at the ticket office, and by phone at 337.562.4MSU(678).

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

