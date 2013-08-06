Oberlin man indicted in wife’s death

The Oberlin man accused in the June stabbing death of his wife has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder, according to Allen Parish District Attorney Todd Nesom.

Joseph Eric Vercher, 45, is accused in the death of Rachel Denise Vercher, 35.

Nesom said a grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday.

Vercher was also indicted on a charge of obstruction of justice, Nesom said.

Vercher was initially booked on manslaughter in the case.

According to Allen Parish authorities, Vercher confessed to killing his wife. He reportedly stabbed the woman multiple times and slashed her throat after an argument.

Vercher faces life in prison without probation or parole.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.