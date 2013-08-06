Unplugged, but still dangerous

Good morning!

A 30-year-old Lake Charles woman is accused of holding a 14-year-old girl against her will. She's now charged with kidnapping, molestation of a juvenile and giving drugs to a juvenile.

One hundred homes are still evacuated around the site of a train derailment in Lawtell. Authorities are talking about the situation right now. How long will the cleanup take, and when will families be allowed to return home? KPLC's Gerron Jordan is there and will have an update for us at noon.

Former President George W. Bush successfully undergoes a heart procedure this morning after doctors discover a blockage in an artery. We'll let you know when he's expected to return to his normal schedule.

Also today, some charter schools are offering virtual kindergarten for free. However, some critics say children are missing out on crucial social skill development by doing kindergarten online.

Plus, we'll show you how one eight year old boy was determined to help his pet – a pet he thought of as a brother. He raised money for his dog to get a wheelchair.

In weather, Ben says we can expect lunch time temperatures to reach 90 degrees plus – with heat index values making that go up to the 100 degree range. No major rain chances for a few days yet, so folks, make sure to keep hydrated! Ben will have much more on what we can expect during his live, local forecast at noon.

Hey, do you sometimes think maybe you can repair one of your home appliances yourself? Well check THIS story out – it shows that appliances can hold a dangerous, even deadly, charge while unplugged!

