Jindal to speak at Mich. GOP meeting

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal will attend a big Republican conference in Michigan in September.

The Michigan Republican Party says Jindal will speak at the 30th Biennial Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was previously announced as a speaker, and additional speakers will be announced at a later date.

Jindal, a potential GOP presidential candidate in 2016, chairs the Republican Governors Association.

The conference is Sept. 20-22 at the Grand Hotel. It attracts presidential hopefuls and brings together activists and candidates.

