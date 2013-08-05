LSU running back Jeremy Hill reinstated with the team

LSU Tigers Coach Les Miles reinstated running back Jeremy Hill after his teammates voted to have him back.

The 6 p.m. news conference began with Hill apologizing for his involvement in a fight outside of Reggie's bar in April. He apologized to the community and his teammates, saying he plans to better himself.

Hill met with his teammates around 2:15 and then practiced with the freshman Monday afternoon, where Miles said Hill looked rusty.

Miles promised further punishment is expected and it will be made internal. Miles said it will be a quality call when asked if his punishment will involve suspension from any games. Miles said no timetable is set for his punishment, and the team's unity council will have part in the decision.

Hill was suspended after his arrest in April for the incident outside the bar.