McNeese Baseball to Host High School Showcase

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese head baseball coach Justin Hill has announced the date for the Cowboy High School Showcase set to take place at Cowboy Diamond on Monday, September 2.



Sessions are open to participants (pitchers and position players) between grades 9-12.



The showcase will include a pro style workout, which will include position players being accessed on their 60 yard dash time, throwing, fielding, and hitting. Pitchers will throw bullpens while catchers are accessed on their "pop" time as well as receiving skills.



Cost is $100 per entry. Registration is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. with the camp running from noon to 4 p.m.



To sign up, complete the registration form found through the link on the McNeese Baseball page or visit the field 45 minutes prior to the posted start time. Please contact assistant coach Caleb Clowers (318-355-0543/cowboysbaseballcamp@gmail.com) with any questions or concerns.