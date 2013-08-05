Cowboys report on Tuesday to start fall camp - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cowboys report on Tuesday to start fall camp

Posted By Jude Richard
Connect

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese is expected to welcome the maximum number of 95 players on Tuesday when the Cowboys open fall camp for the 2013 football season.

Of those 95 players, 16 are returning starters while 62 lettermen return.

The Cowboys, 7-4 a season ago, have been picked for a third place finish in both the Southland Conference coaches' and sports information director's preseason polls.

Newcomers will report at 8:30 a.m. for a team meeting followed by locker and equipment assignments and physicals. Other meetings include study lab, compliance and student mentoring meetings followed by position meetings at 3 p.m.

Veterans will report at 3 and will follow with a compliance meeting at 4.

The Cowboys will stage their first practice at 4:30 on Wednesday in shorts and helmets at the A.I. Ratcliff Practice Fields. The team will conduct its first practice in shoulder pads on Friday and first practice in full pads on Sunday.

McNeese will scrimmage at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 and will hold its annual Media/Fan Day at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18. Cowboy Night returns in 2013 and will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6:30.

The Cowboys will open the season on Aug. 31 at South Florida at 6 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast live on ESPN3.


2013 McNeese Football Fall Camp Schedule

Aug. 6 Players report
Aug. 7 Practice #1, shorts/helmets, 4:30
Aug. 8 Practice #2, shorts/helmets, 4:30
Aug. 9 Practice #3, shells, 4:30
Aug. 10 Practice #4, shells, 4:30
Aug. 11 Practice #5, full pads, 4:30
Aug. 12 Practice #6, shells, 9:40
Practice #7, full pads, 4:30
Aug. 13 Practice #8, full pads, 4:30
Aug. 14 Practice #9, shells, 9:40
Practice #10, shells, 4:30
Aug. 15 Practice #11, full pads, 4:30
Aug. 16 Practice #12, shells, 9:40
Practice #13, shells, 4:30
Aug. 17 Practice #14, scrimmage, 6:00
Aug. 18 Media Day, 5:00
Aug. 19 Practice #15, full pads, 4:30
Aug. 20 Practice #16, shorts/helmets, 9:40
Practice #17, shells, 4:30
Aug. 21 Practice #18, Cowboy Night, 6:30
Aug. 22 Practice #19, shells, 2:55
Aug. 23 Practice #20, shells, 2:55
Aug. 24 Off
Aug. 25 Practice #21, shells, 3:45
Aug. 26 Classes begin, no practice

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly