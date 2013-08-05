Cowboys report on Tuesday to start fall camp

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese is expected to welcome the maximum number of 95 players on Tuesday when the Cowboys open fall camp for the 2013 football season.



Of those 95 players, 16 are returning starters while 62 lettermen return.



The Cowboys, 7-4 a season ago, have been picked for a third place finish in both the Southland Conference coaches' and sports information director's preseason polls.



Newcomers will report at 8:30 a.m. for a team meeting followed by locker and equipment assignments and physicals. Other meetings include study lab, compliance and student mentoring meetings followed by position meetings at 3 p.m.



Veterans will report at 3 and will follow with a compliance meeting at 4.



The Cowboys will stage their first practice at 4:30 on Wednesday in shorts and helmets at the A.I. Ratcliff Practice Fields. The team will conduct its first practice in shoulder pads on Friday and first practice in full pads on Sunday.



McNeese will scrimmage at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 and will hold its annual Media/Fan Day at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18. Cowboy Night returns in 2013 and will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6:30.



The Cowboys will open the season on Aug. 31 at South Florida at 6 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast live on ESPN3.





2013 McNeese Football Fall Camp Schedule



Aug. 6 Players report

Aug. 7 Practice #1, shorts/helmets, 4:30

Aug. 8 Practice #2, shorts/helmets, 4:30

Aug. 9 Practice #3, shells, 4:30

Aug. 10 Practice #4, shells, 4:30

Aug. 11 Practice #5, full pads, 4:30

Aug. 12 Practice #6, shells, 9:40

Practice #7, full pads, 4:30

Aug. 13 Practice #8, full pads, 4:30

Aug. 14 Practice #9, shells, 9:40

Practice #10, shells, 4:30

Aug. 15 Practice #11, full pads, 4:30

Aug. 16 Practice #12, shells, 9:40

Practice #13, shells, 4:30

Aug. 17 Practice #14, scrimmage, 6:00

Aug. 18 Media Day, 5:00

Aug. 19 Practice #15, full pads, 4:30

Aug. 20 Practice #16, shorts/helmets, 9:40

Practice #17, shells, 4:30

Aug. 21 Practice #18, Cowboy Night, 6:30

Aug. 22 Practice #19, shells, 2:55

Aug. 23 Practice #20, shells, 2:55

Aug. 24 Off

Aug. 25 Practice #21, shells, 3:45

Aug. 26 Classes begin, no practice

