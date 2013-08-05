White says he'll offer diploma ideas in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State Superintendent of Education John White says he'll unveil his proposals for reworking Louisiana's public high school diploma system in September.

White says a diploma should signal whether students are ready to enter college or to work in a specific industry. His focus Monday to the Press Club of Baton Rouge was on readying students who aren't going to a 4-year college.

The superintendent says the career-readiness diploma pathways available to students should be decided regionally, in coordination with community and technical colleges.

He says he'll present his ideas to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education next month, with the goal of having a BESE-approved package of policy changes recommended to lawmakers for the spring legislative session.

The first students to receive the new diploma would graduate in 2018.

