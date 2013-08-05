McNeese's win over SFA in 2012 to re-air on Cox Sports TV on Tue - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese's win over SFA in 2012 to re-air on Cox Sports TV on Tuesday at 7

Posted By Jude Richard
Connect

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese football fans can relive the Cowboys' 35-24 Homecoming victory over Stephen F. Austin from last Oct. 27 on Tuesday when Cox Sports Television will rebroadcast the game at 7 p.m.

The victory started a string of three consecutive Southland Conference victories to close out the 2012 season.

In that game, the Cowboys scored the final 14 points of the contest to pull out the 11-point victory, capped off by a 35-yard touchdown scamper by Marcus Wiltz with 3:00 to play in the fourth quarter.

McNeese led 21-14 at the half but fell behind 24-21 late in the third quarter before Kenny Brown scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cody Stroud with 3:05 to play in the quarter to put the Cowboys up for good at 28-24.

The Southland Conference matchup is a string of rebroadcasts by Cox Sports Television that airs every Tuesday leading up to the beginning of the season.

