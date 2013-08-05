Crime Stoppers looking for information in stolen credit card case

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for assistance in identifying the man seen in these photographs.

Authorities said between Friday, April 12 and Monday, April 15, the suspect made over $300 of cash withdrawals at the Shop Rite store on Country Club and Weaver Road, using a stolen credit card.

According to authorities, the suspect was seen wearing a white, pull-over shirt with red stripes and a Texas Longhorn baseball cap.

Those with information in the case are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

