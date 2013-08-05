Authorities looking for suspect in Dollar General robbery case

Authorities are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a Dollar General Store on La. 14 in Lake Charles in March.

According to Crime Stoppers, at 9:30 p.m. on March 28, a man entered the store armed with a weapon and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect is described as being a black male, between 25 and 30 years old, 5-feet, 10 inches, with sideburns and a thin mustache.

If you have more information, call Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

