Battling bullies and trolls

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Another morning outside of their homes for about 100 families in Lawtell. They were evacuated when a Union Pacific train went off the tracks Sunday afternoon, blocking U.S. 190. A company spokesman says one of the railcars was leaking sodium hydroxide, which can cause injuries or even death if inhaled or touches the skin.

Also today, when a baby is born doctors usually cut the umbilical cord immediately. However, new research shows that could be bad for the newborn. 

Plus, the ability to remain anonymous online can go beyond candor when it comes to feedback and comments. Now, some social media sites are taking new steps to fight against cyber bullies and Internet trolls.

In weather, Ben says we begin the work week with more hot, dry weather. High humidity levels will make the 90 plus temperatures feel more like 103 to 106 this afternoon. Can we expect any cooling relief from some rain soon? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer.

Also at noon, we take a look at a local church celebrating 125 years of service.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
