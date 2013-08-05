Battling bullies and trolls

Good morning!

Another morning outside of their homes for about 100 families in Lawtell. They were evacuated when a Union Pacific train went off the tracks Sunday afternoon, blocking U.S. 190. A company spokesman says one of the railcars was leaking sodium hydroxide, which can cause injuries or even death if inhaled or touches the skin.

Also today, when a baby is born doctors usually cut the umbilical cord immediately. However, new research shows that could be bad for the newborn.

Plus, the ability to remain anonymous online can go beyond candor when it comes to feedback and comments. Now, some social media sites are taking new steps to fight against cyber bullies and Internet trolls.

In weather, Ben says we begin the work week with more hot, dry weather. High humidity levels will make the 90 plus temperatures feel more like 103 to 106 this afternoon. Can we expect any cooling relief from some rain soon? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer.

Also at noon, we take a look at a local church celebrating 125 years of service.

