Sulphur man accused of attacking couple

A Sulphur man is accused of attacking a couple in their home, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

William J. Frank, 25, is accused of striking the 66-year-old man numerous times, causing bruising. Frank also reportedly pushed the woman, 55, to the ground, causing scrapes and bruising.

The incident happened Aug. 2, authorities said.

Frank was booked on cruelty to the infirm and domestic abuse battery.

Bond in the case is set at $325,000.

