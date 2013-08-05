Vernon women accused of stealing from elderly victim

Two Vernon women were booked on identity theft and exploitation of the infirm after a three-month investigation, according to a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft.

Craft said 60-year-old Frances Alfursan and 40-year-old Tonya Bass, both of Hornbeck, are accused of using the credit cards and bank account of an 85-year-old woman, making around $25,000 worth of fraudulent transactions.

Both were booked on $25,000 bonds.

They were later released.

