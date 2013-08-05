St. Martin authorities looking for suspect in attempted casino r - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

St. Martin authorities looking for suspect in attempted casino robberies

(Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)
ST. MARTIN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the attempted robberies of two casinos.

Authorities said at 6 p.m. Aug. 1, a heavy-set black male entered the Cash Magic Casino on Mills Hwy. in Breaux Bridge. The subject reportedly attacked the clerk in an attempt to obtain her money bag.

Authorities said, however, the clerk was able to fend off the man who then fled.

Authorities said a short time later, the same subject went to the Breaux Bridge Truck stop on Mills Hwy. near the St. Martin/Lafayette Parish line and attempted to rob the business.

"The clerk at this establishment also fought him; however, he was able to flee the business with an undetermined amount of money. The subject fled into Lafayette Parish and was seen entering a white four-door car," authorities said in a release.

The man is described as wearing a black and grey striped muscle shirt and blue jean shorts. He is around 5-feet, 10 inches and weighs around 200 to 230 pounds.

He is described as well-groomed. He also reportedly has a large tattoo on his right shoulder.

Those with information in the case are asked to call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 394-3071.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

