Driver killed in Evangeline Parish crash

VILLE PLATTE, La. (AP) - A state police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on La. Highway 1161 in Evangeline Parish.
Troopers say Sunday night's crash took the life of 33-year-old Monique R. Branch of Ville Platte.
Investigators say Branch was driving southbound when her car crossed the centerline, ran off the road, entered into a ditch, rolled over and then struck the corner of a house.
Trooper Jared Sandifer says Branch was not wearing a seatbelt.
