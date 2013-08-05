Driver killed in Evangeline Parish crash

VILLE PLATTE, La. (AP) - A state police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on La. Highway 1161 in Evangeline Parish.

Troopers say Sunday night's crash took the life of 33-year-old Monique R. Branch of Ville Platte.

Investigators say Branch was driving southbound when her car crossed the centerline, ran off the road, entered into a ditch, rolled over and then struck the corner of a house.

Trooper Jared Sandifer says Branch was not wearing a seatbelt.

