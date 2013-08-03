McNeese's Inaugural "Football 101"

From McNeese assistant SID Pam Lafosse:

LAKE CHARLES-- Over 50 individuals attended the inaugural McNeese Football 101 held at the Jack V. Doland Fieldhouse Saturday. The event was targeted towards ladies and was an event to teach them about McNeese football.

The two hour event consisted of a mini tour of the facility and lunch. Head coach Matt Viator talked and showed film about the Cowboys' offense and defense. A question and answer session followed the film session.

The event concluded with a fashion show that saw the Chi Omega sorority and football players modeling McNeese clothing and accessories that can be purchased at the McNeese bookstore.

The Cowboys report to campus Tuesday and will conduct their first practice Wednesday. The season opener is Aug. 31 at the University of South Florida with the home opener being Sept. 7 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.