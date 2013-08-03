Lions officially open practice

The Southeastern Louisiana football team officially opened its preparations for the 2013 season with its first practice Friday night at Strawberry Stadium.

Southeastern is just under four weeks away from the season opener, when Southeast Missouri comes to town for a 7 p.m. contest at Strawberry Stadium.

Both the offense and defense had highlights during team drills on the first day of practice. Junior quarterback Bryan Bennett was impressive behind center, connecting on the majority of his passes, including a nifty grab by senior wide receiver Marquis Fruge'. Southeastern enters the fall with an impressive stable of sophomore running backs. On Friday, both Kody Sutton and Xavier Roberson broke off impressive runs.

Southeastern also had several highlight plays on the defensive end. The defensive line was active, forcing several fumbles. In the secondary, senior Marice Sutton and sophomore Harlan Miller both had skillful interceptions.

The Lions return to the field on Saturday for a 7 p.m. practice.

2013 Southeastern Football Preseason Practice Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 3 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4 – 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – 7 p.m. (First day in full pads)

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – 10 a.m. / 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8 – 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9 – 10 a.m. / 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10 – 7 p.m. (Scrimmage)

Sunday, Aug. 11 – 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 – 10 a.m. / 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15 – 10 a.m. / 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16 – 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17 – 10 a.m. (Scrimmage)

Monday, Aug. 19 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22 – 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23 – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25 – 7 p.m.