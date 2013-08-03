Shoppers take advantage of sales tax holiday

It's hard to believe, but summer is coming to an end. That means back-to-school and shopping.

Many residents took advantage of the tax free weekend on Friday and Saturday.



Sheila Berard took her time shopping.

"I'm here trying to get a bargain," said Berard.

Berard said she won't miss one deal this tax free weekend.

"Free money. That's what I call it," said Berard.

But not everything was tax free. Sales tax holiday applied to the 4 percent state sales tax only, but that was still enough to keep shoppers in stores.

"We expect to see our typical shopper, which is our mom," said manager of Anna's Linens, Hope Scharff. "But she's just going to be able to have more savings and look for that tax free savings this weekend."

Some stores took advantage of the weekend by offering extra deals.

"We have great savings and a huge sale going on," said Scharff. "It's also a pay period for people."

Even though kids might not be ready to go back to school, parents are happy to save a little money.

"I think it's great for a lot of families to give them a tax break, get the kids ready for school and get them the supplies they need," said Susan Paschall.

The tax holiday ended at midnight on Aug. 4.

