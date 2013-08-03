11 Pokes Land On College Sports Madness Preseason All-Southland Team

Here's the College Sports Madness Preseason All-American Team
(McNeese and Locals in Bold)
First Team Offense
QB, Wynrick Smothers, UCA
RB, Timothy Flanders, SHSU
RB, Marcus Wiltz, McNeese
WR, Chance Nelson, SHSU
WR, D.J. Ward, SFA
WR, Dezmin Lewis, UCA
TE, Nick Scelfo, Nicholls
OL, Arinze Agada, McNeese
OL, Cole Caruthers, UCA
OL, Gasten Gabriel, SLU
OL, Donald Jackson, SHSU
OL, Andrew Ratliff, SFA
K, Eddie Camara, UCA
KR, Kevin Johnson, Lamar
First Team Defense
DL, Darren Robinson, SFA
DL, Matt Hornbuckle, UCA
DL, Jonathan Woodard, UCA
DL, Everett Ellefsen, McNeese
LB, Jesse Beauchamp, SHSU
LB, Justin Heard, UCA
LB, Jermaine Longino, Lamar
LB, Eric Fieilo, SHSU
DB, Jestin Love, UCA
DB, Bookie Sneed, SHSU
DB, Branden Thomas, Lamar
DB, Terence Cahee, McNeese
P, Kollin Kahler, Lamar
PR, Torrance Williams, SHSU
Second Team Offense
QB, Brian Bell, SHSU
RB, Gus Johnson, SFA
RB, Marcus Washington, Nicholls
WR, Diontae Spencer, McNeese
WR, Kevin Johnson, Lamar
WR, Michael Brooks, SFA
TE, Jeremy Meyers, SLU
OL, Abasi Salimu, Nicholls
OL, Antoine Everett, McNeese
OL, Warren Jones, NSU
OL, Ryne Chambers, SFA
OL, Blayne Cole, NSU
K, Jordan Wiggs, SFA
KR, Xavier Roberson, SLU
Second Team Defense
DL, Jarrett Brown, SHSU
DL, Jesse Dickson, Lamar
DL, Gary Lorance, SHSU
DL, Lesley Deamer, NSU
LB, Patrick Black, NSU
LB, Deonte Thompson, McNeese
LB, James Washington, Lamar
LB, Kaleb Muse, SLU
DB, Guy Morgan, McNeese
DB, Radarius Winston, UCA
DB, Todd Washington, SLU
DB, Bert White, NSU
P, Jean Breaux, McNeese
PR, Demon Bolt, Nicholls
Third Team Offense
QB, Brady Attaway, SFA
RB, Keshawn Hill, SHSU
RB, Javaris Murray, McNeese
WR, Erik Buchanan, Nicholls
WR, Barry Ford, Lamar
WR, Aaron Thomas, SFA
TE, Chase Dixon, UCA
OL, Matt Boyles, SHSU
OL, Dominique Allen, UCA
OL, Nick Chartain, Nicholls
OL, Marshall Paris, SLU
OL, Kyle Stouffer, UCA
K, Andrew Dolan, Nicholls
KR, Javaris Murray, McNeese
Third Team Defense
DL, Malcolm Mattox, SFA
DL, Ismiah Miles, SFA
DL, Cornist Broadway, NSU
DL, Chris Loveless, McNeese
LB, Cqulin Hubert, SLU
LB, Chris Bermond, Nicholls
LB, Collin Garrett, SFA
LB, Drew Misita, SLU
DB, Marcus Peterson, UCA
DB, Tyler Stoddard, SLU
DB, Caleb Nelson, SFA
DB, Chad Allen, Lamar
P, Nick Bruno, SFA
PR, Mike Brooks, SFA