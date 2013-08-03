11 Pokes Land On College Sports Madness Preseason All-Southland - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

11 Pokes Land On College Sports Madness Preseason All-Southland Team

Here's the College Sports Madness Preseason All-American Team 

(McNeese and Locals in Bold)

First Team Offense

QB, Wynrick Smothers, UCA

RB, Timothy Flanders, SHSU

RB, Marcus Wiltz, McNeese

WR, Chance Nelson, SHSU

WR, D.J. Ward, SFA

WR, Dezmin Lewis, UCA

TE, Nick Scelfo, Nicholls

OL, Arinze Agada, McNeese

OL, Cole Caruthers, UCA

OL, Gasten Gabriel, SLU

OL, Donald Jackson, SHSU

OL, Andrew Ratliff, SFA

K, Eddie Camara, UCA

KR, Kevin Johnson, Lamar

 

First Team Defense

DL, Darren Robinson, SFA

DL, Matt Hornbuckle, UCA

DL, Jonathan Woodard, UCA

DL, Everett Ellefsen, McNeese

LB, Jesse Beauchamp, SHSU

LB, Justin Heard, UCA

LB, Jermaine Longino, Lamar

LB, Eric Fieilo, SHSU

DB, Jestin Love, UCA

DB, Bookie Sneed, SHSU

DB, Branden Thomas, Lamar

DB, Terence Cahee, McNeese

P, Kollin Kahler, Lamar

PR, Torrance Williams, SHSU

 

Second Team Offense

QB, Brian Bell, SHSU

RB, Gus Johnson, SFA

RB, Marcus Washington, Nicholls

WR, Diontae Spencer, McNeese

WR, Kevin Johnson, Lamar

WR, Michael Brooks, SFA

TE, Jeremy Meyers, SLU

OL, Abasi Salimu, Nicholls

OL, Antoine Everett, McNeese

OL, Warren Jones, NSU

OL, Ryne Chambers, SFA

OL, Blayne Cole, NSU

K, Jordan Wiggs, SFA

KR, Xavier Roberson, SLU

 

Second Team Defense

DL, Jarrett Brown, SHSU

DL, Jesse Dickson, Lamar

DL, Gary Lorance, SHSU

DL, Lesley Deamer, NSU

LB, Patrick Black, NSU

LB, Deonte Thompson, McNeese

LB, James Washington, Lamar

LB, Kaleb Muse, SLU

DB, Guy Morgan, McNeese

DB, Radarius Winston, UCA

DB, Todd Washington, SLU

DB, Bert White, NSU

P, Jean Breaux, McNeese

PR, Demon Bolt, Nicholls

 

Third Team Offense

QB, Brady Attaway, SFA

RB, Keshawn Hill, SHSU

RB, Javaris Murray, McNeese

WR, Erik Buchanan, Nicholls

WR, Barry Ford, Lamar

WR, Aaron Thomas, SFA

TE, Chase Dixon, UCA

OL, Matt Boyles, SHSU

OL, Dominique Allen, UCA

OL, Nick Chartain, Nicholls

OL, Marshall Paris, SLU

OL, Kyle Stouffer, UCA

K, Andrew Dolan, Nicholls

KR, Javaris Murray, McNeese 

 

Third Team Defense

DL, Malcolm Mattox, SFA

DL, Ismiah Miles, SFA

DL, Cornist Broadway, NSU

DL, Chris Loveless, McNeese

LB, Cqulin Hubert, SLU

LB, Chris Bermond, Nicholls

LB, Collin Garrett, SFA

LB, Drew Misita, SLU

DB, Marcus Peterson, UCA

DB, Tyler Stoddard, SLU

DB, Caleb Nelson, SFA

DB, Chad Allen, Lamar

P, Nick Bruno, SFA

PR, Mike Brooks, SFA

