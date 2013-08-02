Calcasieu Parish introduces new teacher salary schedule - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish introduces new teacher salary schedule

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Last year, the Louisiana Legislature passed a law that changed how teachers would be paid.

"Essentially, teachers have been paid based on two things, experience and their degree," said Karl Brucchaus, the chief financial officer for Calcasieu Parish schools. "They decided that performance should become a factor on how teachers get paid."

Each teacher not rated ineffective will receive a stipend pay based on a performance level. An ineffective rating leaves teachers in the same place.  

"If a teacher is determined ineffective by the evaluation system, then they're barred under the law from receiving any more pay the following year," said Brucchaus.

Each district created its own salary based on state parameters. Calcasieu Parish formed a committee that came up with the new 2013 and 2014 school year schedule.

But middle school teacher Kathleen Smith said any stipend a teacher gets isn't all what it seems.

"Taxes and retirement are taken out so you're not left with very much," said Smith.

But school board officials said they want their teachers to feel comfortable with the new schedule.

"It's not overly complicated, it's just new," said Brucchaus. "We'll be able to answer all those questions and put everyone at ease."

School board officials also said they see the new schedule staying for the long-term. They said teachers will not lose money from the change.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

