Jindal pressed on Common Core

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal told a gathering of conservatives he's against the federal government mandating curricula for local schools.

However, Jindal stopped short of saying the state would get out of Common Core standards that are opposed by some conservatives as a federal intrusion.

Common Core standards to measure skills and knowledge in subjects such as math and English have been adopted in 45 states. They are being phased in by Louisiana.

Pressed on the subject Friday at the annual "RedState Gathering" in New Orleans, Jindal said the decision is up to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Most members of that board are his appointees or were elected with his support. Jindal said he would tell his appointees that he would oppose a federally imposed curriculum.

