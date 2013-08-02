Westlake man sentenced to over 20 years for meth, gun possession

A Westlake man was sentenced to over 20 years in prison Thursday for meth and gun possession charges.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, Anthony Frederick "Tony" Giaimis, 48, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi.

Finley said Giaimis was ordered to serve 262 months in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, 262 months in prison and four years of supervised release for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and 262 months in prison and six years of supervised release for felony weapon possession.

Finley said he will serve prison and supervised release terms for all three counts concurrently.

"On April 10, 2013, after a three-day trial, a jury found Giaimis guilty of conspiring to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and a felon in possession of 14 firearms. According to witness testimony and evidence presented at trial, during the dates of the conspiracy, Giaimis obtained more than 80 ounces of methamphetamine from two men in the Houston area, which he sold to people living in and around Calcasieu Parish. On Jan. 6, 2012, police found 14 firearms during a search of the marina where Giaimis was living, the Bridge Point Yacht club, which is owned by his mother," Finley said.

Finley said Giaimis had been previously convicted of a felony in June of 2011 in the 253rd District Court of Texas in Chambers County for possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Justin W. Brewer, 42, and Ricky Martinez, 43, both of Houston, Texas, were also charged in the same indictment with Giaimis in August 2012.

Brewer was sentenced on July 25, 2013 by Minaldi, to 60 months in prison and five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, Finley said.

"According to evidence presented at Brewer's guilty plea, he was arrested on December 28, 2011, after a Westlake police officer found 51.1 grams of pure methamphetamine in the trunk of his car. An informant told authorities that Brewer was in the Westlake area and was transporting a large quantity of methamphetamine. After the officer pulled Brewer over for a traffic violation, the officer found a drug smoking pipe and other drug paraphernalia in the console of the car, and a box containing methamphetamine in the trunk. He pleaded guilty on April 8, 2013," the release states.

Finley said Martinez is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Aug. 7. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

"It took the work of police, sheriff's deputies, and federal agents, along with witnesses to bring the defendants in this drug distribution operation to justice," Finley said. "I want to thank all of those who put their time and lives on the line to remove harmful and illegal drugs from our streets."

The Westlake Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Combined Anti-drug Team (CAT) Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph T. Mickel is prosecuting the case.

