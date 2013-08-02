BPSO looking for suspect in Longville fires

Beauregard Parish authorities are looking for a suspect believed to have set fire to mobile homes and a nearby structure at Longville Lake.

According to Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Toler, deputies and District 4B firefighters responded to several fire calls at the location at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Just as the fire department arrived back at the station, a second fire was reported. Upon arriving on scene, a third fire was observed in an abandoned camp. All three fires destroyed the buildings," Toler said.

Toler said the structures were not occupied.

Toler said a white male, wearing a gray shirt, was seen running through the woods away from the last fire. No other description was given.

Beauregard Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of those responsible. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Beauregard Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-1374 or 337-463-3281.

