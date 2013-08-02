Cooper excused from all team activities - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Posted By Jude Richard
The Philadelphia Eagles have excused Riley Cooper from all team activities after the wide receiver was caught on video making a racial slur.

The Eagles and Cooper announced the decision Friday. Cooper apologized profusely Wednesday after a video of him using the N-word at a Kenny Chesney concert last month surfaced on the Internet. The Eagles immediately fined him.

Cooper says the last few days have been incredibly difficult and he will step away to seek counseling.

Cooper says he knows "there are people who will have a tough time forgiving me for what I've done. The best thing for me, and for the team, is to step away for a period of time."

The Eagles did not set a timetable for Cooper's return.

